Rocky Top Wine Trail searching for new bartenders

By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Sevier County’s Rocky Top Wine Trail announced it’s looking to hire people from entry-level jobs to senior management with opportunities to grow.

According to the business, entry-level jobs start at $20 per hour. A recent job posting for a manager is offering up to $28 an hour with wages, tips and bonuses.

The business said jobs are opening up daily and they come with full-time benefits including insurance and 401k.

“We’re constantly having new jobs open up, we’ve done really well, the wine industry has done really well, so we’re looking for management positions, bar positions, some of our entry-level employees make up to $20 an hour with their tips included,” said Melissa Karson, Rocky Top Wine Trail. “We’re at Hillside Winery right now, our manager started out at $8 an hour working the bar and now has worked her way all the way up. We always try to promote from within whenever possible.”

To find apply or learn more visit rockytopwineries.Com

