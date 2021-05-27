Steamy with spotty storms today, then First Alert for strong storms Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy weather continues today, but a cold front moves in storms Friday. We have a First Alert as we monitor the risk for stronger to severe storms during the busy commute. The cooler air settles in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have one more hot, steamy day in this stretch. We’re back in the upper 80s, and isolated showers and storms develop to go with that summer weather story. The humidity can make it feel a degree or two warmer, and the breeze is light today we have a stuffy feel to the day.

Tonight will stay partly cloudy, with isolated showers, and a low around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered storms Friday afternoon to evening. (WVLT)

The WVLT First Alert Starts Friday. A few showers and storms are possible early, but a cold front will move in by the afternoon and evening hours bringing us a better chance of seeing stronger storms. Damaging wind, hail, and some pockets of heavy rain will be the main threats. This line of storms will be moving in as a lot of you may be leaving for work or heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend.

Rainfall potential Friday. (WVLT)

Showers linger into early Saturday morning but become spotty throughout the day. We’ll go from the mid-80s on Friday to around 70 on Saturday!

The air dries out Sunday, and we have some cloud breaks. But, we’re starting the day with a cooler morning near 50 and warming to around 72.

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning in the low 50s but a mostly sunny afternoon around 82 degrees.

Enjoy the slight cool down while you can because it looks like the mid-80s return by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

