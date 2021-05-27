Advertisement

Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show

Tennessee native Clay Travis is taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, ending the three-month search for a replacement.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee native Clay Travis announced on Twitter Thursday that he and Buck Sexton will replace Rush Limbaugh and take over the three-hour syndicated radio spot.

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show is planned to start airing on June 21 during the noon to 3 p.m. time slot. According to the Wall Street Journal, the duo plans to continue sharing stories of the day, politics and current events.

“Rush’s connection with his audience is one of the primary legacies of his show,” Travis told the Wall Street Journal. “I also think Buck and I have the unique ability to offer a perspective that many people in their 20s and 30s are desperate to hear.”

Rush Limbaugh died from complications of lung cancer in February. Limbaugh ran his show for more than three decades and, according to Nielsen Audio, the show reached more than 20 million monthly listeners.

