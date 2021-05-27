Advertisement

Tennessee school reveals all-electric school bus

The projected range for the bus is 120 miles per charge.
Schools in Washington County announced the addition of an all-electric school bus.
Schools in Washington County announced the addition of an all-electric school bus.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Schools in Washington County, Tennessee announced the addition of an all-electric school bus.

According to the officials, the bus features an entirely electric motor system.

The cost of the bus was covered in part by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, with donations from Brightridge and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The projected range for the bus is 120 miles per charge and planned routes are expected to top out at 70 miles, WJHL reported.

Assistant Director of Washington Schools, Dr. Jarrod Adams, told WJHL the bus runs completely silently and will require a noise generator at certain speeds to warn pedestrians.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

Storms with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall rush through Friday afternoon and evening.
Chilly weekend behind the First Alert
Pigeon Forge is set to open the Community Center outdoor pool over the Memorial Day weekend.
Community pool set to open Memorial Day weekend in Pigeon Forge
Vol tennis
Vols Aussie duo claims programs third individual doubles crown
Teen arrested in connection to Clinton shooting
Elderly Knoxville woman scammed
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam