Tennessee school reveals all-electric school bus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Schools in Washington County, Tennessee announced the addition of an all-electric school bus.

According to the officials, the bus features an entirely electric motor system.

The cost of the bus was covered in part by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, with donations from Brightridge and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The projected range for the bus is 120 miles per charge and planned routes are expected to top out at 70 miles, WJHL reported.

Assistant Director of Washington Schools, Dr. Jarrod Adams, told WJHL the bus runs completely silently and will require a noise generator at certain speeds to warn pedestrians.

