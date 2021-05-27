Advertisement

Two wanted Knox County fugitives arrested in North Carolina within 24 hours

Two suspects with outstanding warrants in Knox County were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force in Charlotte, N.C. this week.
By Arial Starks
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County fugitives have been arrested in the last 24 hours in North Carolina, the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday.

Michael Ems, 40, was located and arrested Wednesday night around 6:15 p.m. He was wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge from a domestic incident that occurred in the 7300 block of Antoinette Way on May 23.

Ems was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center to await extradition back to Knoxville.

Johnathan Davis Jr., 20, was located and arrested Thursday morning around 9 a.m. He was wanted for first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike on October 11, 2020.

Davis Jr. was booked into the Gaston County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Knoxville.

