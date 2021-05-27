UT continues test-optional applications through 2025

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced it will continue to make submitting ACT or SAT scores optional through the fall 2025 admissions cycle.

UT said the decision was made in an effort to make the application process for undergraduate admission more equitable for prospective students and their families.

UT began making ACT and SAT scores optional in July 2020 when testing companies suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A five-year extension of the test-optional process will help alleviate stress and anxiety for prospective students and provide greater flexibility for applicants who may have difficulty accessing tests,” the university stated in a release.

More than 9,000 prospective students applied without submitting test scores in the first year of the test-optional process. University officials said they will review the results of the process in five years and decide about extending it beyond the 2025 admissions cycle.

UT will still allow students to submit ACT or SAT scores if they believe the scores adequately reflect their academic achievements.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.