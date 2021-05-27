UT Football announces kickoff times for start of 2021 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced game times and television networks for the first three games of the 2021 football season.

Tennessee will begin the Josh Heupel on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. The Thursday night game will kickoff in Neyland Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Vols are set to host Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 at noon on ESPN. The game will be the first meeting between Tennessee and Pittsburgh since 1983.

On Sept. 18, UT will welcome Tennessee Tech to Neyland Stadium for a noon kickoff on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

