Advertisement

18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe

TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - An 18-year-old who has been missing from Chattanooga since 2019 was found in Alabama, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.

Daphne Westbrook was added to the TBI Missing Children website in Oct. 2019 after she did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

In early March 2020, TBI officials reported Westbrook and her non-custodial father were believed to be in Florida or New Mexico.

John Westbrook is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. TBI officials did not comment on whether John Westbrook was located or taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show
Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

Storms with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall rush through Friday afternoon and evening.
Chilly weekend behind the First Alert
Pigeon Forge is set to open the Community Center outdoor pool over the Memorial Day weekend.
Community pool set to open Memorial Day weekend in Pigeon Forge
Vol tennis
Vols Aussie duo claims programs third individual doubles crown
Teen arrested in connection to Clinton shooting
Elderly Knoxville woman scammed
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam