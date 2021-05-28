18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe

(WVLT) - An 18-year-old who has been missing from Chattanooga since 2019 was found in Alabama, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.

Daphne Westbrook was added to the TBI Missing Children website in Oct. 2019 after she did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

In early March 2020, TBI officials reported Westbrook and her non-custodial father were believed to be in Florida or New Mexico.

John Westbrook is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. TBI officials did not comment on whether John Westbrook was located or taken into custody.

UPDATE: Daphne Westbrook, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert issued under the Holly Bobo Act earlier this week, has been found safe in Samson, Alabama!



Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant in this ongoing search! pic.twitter.com/h52b4ViAVp — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.