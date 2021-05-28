Advertisement

Community pool set to open Memorial Day weekend in Pigeon Forge

Along with the community pool, guests can also enjoy the water slides and splash pads.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge is set to open the Community Center outdoor pool over the Memorial Day weekend.

Along with the community pool, guests can also enjoy the water slides and splash pads.

While the pool has enough lifeguards to open, staff members said they are in need of more.

Lifeguards and staff have spent the past few weeks making sure everything is in working order for the big opening day on Saturday, May 29.

“The past few days have been a little crazy. But we’re definitely ready for everybody to come out, we’re really glad that it’s warmed up like it has,” said Hannah Lenz, Pigeon Forge Community Center.

The pool will open daily at 11:00 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The pool will be closed Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

