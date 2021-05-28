Advertisement

EF0 Tornado touches down in Putnam County

There was moderate damage was reported to multiple structures in the area.
An EFO tornado touched down in Putnam county
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tornado touched down in Putnam County Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado that happened around 2 p.m. was 75 yards wide, reaching the east side of Cookeville.

Moderate damage was reported to multiple structures in the area.

