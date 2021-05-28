EF0 Tornado touches down in Putnam County
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tornado touched down in Putnam County Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado that happened around 2 p.m. was 75 yards wide, reaching the east side of Cookeville.
Moderate damage was reported to multiple structures in the area.
