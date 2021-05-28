Advertisement

Etiquette coach says some are struggling with how to act in public post-pandemic

While some like Shepherd are excited to get back to normal, other are hesitant to do simple things they used to like shaking hands and eating out at a restaurant.
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As things return to normal following more than a year of mask wearing, social distancing and zoom calls, the question has been posed as to whether people have forgotten how to act in public.

WVLT News spoke to Avery Johnson, a certified etiquette consultant who said many of her clients are struggling with how to act when things get back to normal. Johnson said she tells her clients their safety comes before etiquette.

”This is still new you know and it’s not. We don’t know, nobody really knows at what point are you going to be comfortable interacting with people,” said Johnson.

In Knoxville and across the country people are getting back into the swing of their normal lives and favorite activities.

”Baseball games, sporting events concerts, things like that, I miss going to those things and even going to the grocery store I like stuff like that, I guess you could say,” said Knoxville neighbor Lee Shepherd.

While some like Shepherd are excited to get back to normal, other are hesitant to do simple things they used to like shaking hands and eating out at a restaurant.

”Some people are, like a lot of people can’t adjust to quick changes especially like coming back with just as violent with shutting things down, I think that’s the problem is how quick its come back,” said Ted Wyatt of Knoxville.

Johnson says while some may focus on what the proper thing to do, she advises people just do what they are comfortable doing while being polite and communicating.

”Just do what you feel comfortable doing, you’re not wrong in this situation, unless you force your way on someone then that becomes disrespectful,” said Johnson.

Johnson says etiquette is built to evolve and is key to making people feel at ease.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

Storms with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall rush through Friday afternoon and evening.
Chilly weekend behind the First Alert
Pigeon Forge is set to open the Community Center outdoor pool over the Memorial Day weekend.
Community pool set to open Memorial Day weekend in Pigeon Forge
Vol tennis
Vols Aussie duo claims programs third individual doubles crown
Teen arrested in connection to Clinton shooting
Elderly Knoxville woman scammed
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam