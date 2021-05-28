Advertisement

Chilly weekend behind the First Alert

The cold front moves through with some leftover - cold - rain showers Friday night. We have several drier days in the near-term.
Storms with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall rush through Friday afternoon and evening.
Storms with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall rush through Friday afternoon and evening.(Jude Toth)
By Ben Cathey
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are mostly done, ahead of a chilly weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see some scattered rain and storms move through at times until around midnight, just not as intense.

Tonight starts out with the scattered rain and becomes spotty, with a low around 55 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is chilly and cloudy. We’re looking at a high around 67 degrees, which is closer to the “normal” low. It’s also a mostly cloudy day, with spotty rain showers.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday, with cloud breaks and still below average temperatures. Sunday morning is cooler at 50 degrees, and warms to around 72 degrees.

After a chilly weekend, Memorial Day temperatures bounce back.
After a chilly weekend, Memorial Day temperatures bounce back.(WVLT)

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning around 50 degrees but a mostly sunny afternoon around 82 degrees.

Temperatures hug low 80s next week, as scattered rain and storms move through at times the second half of the week. We actually need this rain, as Knoxville is now at a 3+ inch rainfall deficit for the year, and the Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee area is “abnormally dry”, or just one step away from being officially in a drought.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT First Alert Weather app:

iPhone Users
Android Users
This weekend starts off chilly before temperatures return to average around Memorial Day.
This weekend starts off chilly before temperatures return to average around Memorial Day.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Storms with small hail and damaging winds will rush through Friday afternoon.
First Alert Friday as cold front brings storms
Tracking storms Friday.
Steamy with spotty storms today, then First Alert for strong storms Friday
Stronger storms possible Friday afternoon and evening
Isolated storms tomorrow with a First Alert for your Friday