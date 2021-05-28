Chilly weekend behind the First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are mostly done, ahead of a chilly weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see some scattered rain and storms move through at times until around midnight, just not as intense.

Tonight starts out with the scattered rain and becomes spotty, with a low around 55 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is chilly and cloudy. We’re looking at a high around 67 degrees, which is closer to the “normal” low. It’s also a mostly cloudy day, with spotty rain showers.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday, with cloud breaks and still below average temperatures. Sunday morning is cooler at 50 degrees, and warms to around 72 degrees.

After a chilly weekend, Memorial Day temperatures bounce back. (WVLT)

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning around 50 degrees but a mostly sunny afternoon around 82 degrees.

Temperatures hug low 80s next week, as scattered rain and storms move through at times the second half of the week. We actually need this rain, as Knoxville is now at a 3+ inch rainfall deficit for the year, and the Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee area is “abnormally dry”, or just one step away from being officially in a drought.

This weekend starts off chilly before temperatures return to average around Memorial Day. (WVLT)

