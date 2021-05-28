Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms move in today, ahead of a chilly weekend. We have a First Alert for the timing of afternoon to evening storms impacting commuters, plus the potential for isolated stronger to severe storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll warm to the low 80s in the Valley ahead of the afternoon storms.

The WVLT First Alert starts around 2 PM, with a batch of stronger storms moving onto the Plateau and moving East. It’s that cold front moving in during the afternoon to evening hours that brings in some stronger storm potential. The main threats are damaging wind, hail, and some pockets of heavy rain. This main batch clears by 7 PM, but we’ll see some scattered rain and storms move through at times until around midnight, just not as intense.

Tonight starts out with the scattered rain and becomes spotty, with a low around 55 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is chilly and cloudy. We’re looking at a high around 67 degrees, which is closer to the “normal” low. It’s also a mostly cloudy day, with spotty rain showers.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday, with cloud breaks and still below average temperatures. Sunday morning is cooler at 50 degrees, and warms to around 72 degrees.

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning around 50 degrees but a mostly sunny afternoon around 82 degrees.

Temperatures hug low 80s next week, as scattered rain and storms move through at times the second half of the week. We actually need this rain, as Knoxville is now at a 3+ inch rainfall deficit for the year, and the Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee area is “abnormally dry”, or just one step away from being officially in a drought.

