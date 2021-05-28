Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed a group of juveniles with pepper spray.

According to police, officers responded to a simple assault reported on the 800 block of Edwards Drive Wednesday.

A woman on the scene told officers Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44, allegedly chased her children up the road and sprayed them with pepper spray.

The woman said she heard loud screaming and came outside to see her children running and stating they had been pepper-sprayed. A neighbor told police he captured the incident on his nest camera.

According to police, the video footage showed a group of juveniles standing in the middle of the road when Sterner-Streivel approached them. Sterner-Streivel can reportedly be heard yelling and cursing at the group in the video. Officials said the video then showed Sterner-Streivel pepper-spraying one juvenile in the face from nearly two feet away. A second juvenile was then sprayed in the face before the group runs away from the scene and back to their houses.

A witness told police he was sitting on his porch when he saw Sterner-Streivel approach the juveniles who were standing in the road a few houses down. The witness said he watched Streval walk up the road, confront the group, before yelling and spraying them with mace.

Sterner-Streivel was charged with two counts of assault/bodily injury.

According to court records, Sterner-Streivel was arrested in 2003 on assault charges after she allegedly pepper-sprayed a man whom she was, “involved in an ongoing neighborhood feud.”

