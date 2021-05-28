More than 800 traffic tickets issued during 2020 Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced plans to increase patrol and traffic safety enforcement tools in an attempt to reduce the number of crashes across the state over Memorial Day weekend.

According to THP, troopers arrested 144 people on suspicion of DUI and issued more than 800 tickets for violation of the seat belt law during the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.

“Last year, 12 people were killed in vehicle crashes during the Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of crashes and traffic fatalities across the state.”

THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility in high-crash areas throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.

“Memorial Day signals the start of summer travel,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “We are coming out of a pandemic that created severe and unique challenges for us all. With this, we see traffic fatalities on the rise. Now that more vehicles are getting back on the road, we need you now more than ever to drive safe.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.