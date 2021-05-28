Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tram reopens after extensive upgrades

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Ober Gatlinburg Aerial Tram has carried people up and down the mountain in Gatlinburg for decades and now has a fresh upgrade.

The tram reopened after undergoing more than $4 million in upgrades and scheduled maintenance.

A spokesperson for the company said the cables have to be replaced every 40 years. The tram was constructed in 1973.

Gatlinburg Tram Construction in 1973 (Ober Gatlinburg)

During the routine maintenance, crews also made technology upgrades. Guests can now soar over Gatlinburg with Wi-Fi.

“There is actually a fiber network cable that runs inside of that new track rope cable. So while you may think it’s just a piece of metal in there, it is actually helping our communications up top, a ton so that fiber cable we’re very excited about,” said Tom Royther with Ober Gatlinburg.

The tram is a 2.1-mile ride as guests experience a 1,500 foot rise in elevation.

