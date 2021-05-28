Officers in Texas pull man from burning truck

AUSTIN, TX (CNN)

Austin, Texas Police Department is recognizing two officers who pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded as heroes.

The dramatic rescue Monday was all caught on the officer’s body cam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 9-1-1 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

The video shows Officer Carrera using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Officer Pineda tries to wake the man up. When that doesn’t work the officers quickly pull the man out of the truck which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man and was transported to a local hospital.

