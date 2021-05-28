Advertisement

One dead after car crash on Bruhin Road, KPD reports

A car crash left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries after a wreck on Bruhin road on Thursday evening.
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be equipped with body cameras. / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Bruhin Road near Breda Drive around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said witnesses reported one car was traveling northbound on Bruhin Road when it hit another car that was traveling southbound.

The driver in the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene while the northbound driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were the only ones in their cars at the time of the crash.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

Storms with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall rush through Friday afternoon and evening.
Chilly weekend behind the First Alert
Pigeon Forge is set to open the Community Center outdoor pool over the Memorial Day weekend.
Community pool set to open Memorial Day weekend in Pigeon Forge
Vol tennis
Vols Aussie duo claims programs third individual doubles crown
Teen arrested in connection to Clinton shooting
Elderly Knoxville woman scammed
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam