One dead after car crash on Bruhin Road, KPD reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Bruhin Road near Breda Drive around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said witnesses reported one car was traveling northbound on Bruhin Road when it hit another car that was traveling southbound.

The driver in the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene while the northbound driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were the only ones in their cars at the time of the crash.

An investigation is underway.

