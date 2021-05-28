Advertisement

Tennessee bathroom law sponsor now says it has penalties

Those who refuse could face up to six months in jail.
(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The sponsor of Tennessee’s new law requiring businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people use the bathrooms of their choice now says those who refuse could face up to six months in jail.

Rep. Tim Rudd said this week that the misdemeanor penalty could apply. That seems to contradict what he told fellow lawmakers in March, when he said his bill “does not provide any fines or penalties at this point” when a committee passed what would become the final version.

Rudd says he was telling the truth because the penalties weren’t in the bill itself, but rather the existing building codes law.

