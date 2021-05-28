Toy-themed mini golf opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest place to play mini-golf in Sevier County comes with some classic favorite childhood toys.

Toybox Mini Golf opened Friday in Pigeon Forge. The mini-golf business is themed around Legos, Slinky’s and many more classic toys.

The owner said everyone loves their childhood toys and he felt like that would make for some great memories for parents and grandparents with their children.

“It’s everything you can imagine from your childhood, from army men to Slinkys to RC cars and all kinds of different stuff. Just, larger than life,” said Chucky Blalock with Top Concepts.

Toybox Mini Golf is a full 18-hole course featuring giant replicas of childhood toys.

The golf club will stay open each night until midnight.

