Two Lady Vol signees earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Lady Vols who will soon be on campus to begin their college careers have been chosen as their states’ respective Gatorade High School Girls Basketball Players of the Year.

Picking up the honors were Brooklynn Miles for the state of Kentucky and Sara Puckett for Alabama. Miles is from Frankfort and played at Franklin County High School, while Sara Puckett hails from Muscle Shoals and attended Muscle Shoals High School.

Miles, a 5-foot-3 point guard, averaged 15.8 ppg., 5.4 apg., 3.7 rpg. and 3.3 spg. as a senior in also earning her state’s Miss Basketball honor in 2021. She is a three-time all-state performer who is rated No. 62 nationally by World Exposure Report.

Puckett, a 6-2 guard/forward, averaged 20.6 ppg., 10.1 rpg., 2.6 apg., 2.3 spg. and 1.5 bpg. as a senior. The four-time all-state performer earned both WBCA and Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School All-America Honorable Mention acclaim in 2021 and is ranked No. 28 by ProspectsNation.com.

The duo will be joined on Rocky Top by fellow freshmen in 6-3 forward Karoline Striplin from Hartford, Ala., and Geneva County High School as well as Kaiya Wynn from Foster High School in Richmond, Texas.

Striplin got the Miss Basketball nod in Alabama over Puckett and was WBCA All-America Honorable Mention after averaging 26.8 ppg., 16.8 rpg., 6.2 bpg., 5.6 apg. and 4.2 spg. while shooting 59 percent from the field as a senior. She is ranked No. 39 by ProspectsNation.com.

Wynn, meanwhile, was named Texas 5A Player of the Year after moving to the Houston area from Ensworth High School in Nashville prior to the 2020-21 season. She averaged 29.0 ppg., 10.8 rpg., 5.4 spg., 3.6 apg. and 1.2 bpg. as a senior while shooting 54 percent from the field and 73 percent from the charity stripe to earn a No. 39 ranking by Blue Star.

Tennessee welcomes a fifth newcomer in graduate transfer Alexus Dye from Troy University. Dye, a 6-foot forward, earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year accolades in 2020-21 after averaging 16.6 ppg. and 12.6 rpg., and leading the NCAA in double-doubles (23) and rebounds (352).

The Lady Vols return nine players from a year ago and will feature a roster of 14 for the 2021-22 campaign. It will mark the most on the roster since UT had 14 for the 2014-15 season, although only 12 players were active that year. The last time Tennessee entered a season with at least 14 active players was in 2001-02.

