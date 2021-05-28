UT men’s golf team set for first NCAA Championship appearance since 2013

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2013, the Tennessee men’s golf team is set to compete in the NCAA Championships.

Consisting of 30 teams and taking place at the Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, the NCAA Championships are set to run from Friday through next Wednesday.

Friday through Sunday will feature 18 holes of stroke play each day for each of the 30 teams. Following the third round of stroke play on Sunday, the top 15 teams will play an additional 18 holes on Monday. At the conclusion of that fourth round, the top eight teams will then advance to the match play bracket, which will be completed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beginning on Monday for round four of stroke play, Golf Channel will provide televised coverage.

The Vols qualified for this year’s NCAA Championships by way of finishing tied for second at the Noblesville Regional. It marked Tennessee’s highest regional finish since 2009. Hunter Wolcott (T-5th) and Bryce Lewis (T-7th) both recorded top-10 finishes.

Entering the NCAA Championships, Tennessee’s current overall win percentage for the 2020-21 season (.712) is its best win percentage since 2008-09. Additionally, the Vols’ SEC win percentage (.667) is its highest since 1994-95.

VOLS’ LINEUP

Hunter Wolcott

Wolcott enters the NCAA Championships as Tennessee’s season leader in stroke average (71.17), rounds of par or better (19) and has eight top-20 finishes (including three top-10 finishes). Wolcott has finished inside the top 15 of four straight tournaments and inside the top 20 of six straight.

Bryce Lewis

Lewis also enters the NCAA Championships with some momentum as he has recorded four straight top-25 finishes—including a seventh-place finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional and his first career individual title at the Country Club of Birmingham Invitational last month. Lewis’ 71.57 spring stroke average is tied for best on the team.

Spencer Cross

Cross has finished in the top 20 in five of seven spring tournaments and has been Tennessee’s highest finisher in four spring tournaments. After registering his fourth-career top-five finish at the SEC Championships, Cross shot 1-under and tied for 18th at the NCAA Noblesville Regional. Cross is tied for the team lead on the season with 27 counting rounds.

Rhys Nevin

A member of Tennessee’s lineup in all 11 tournaments this season, Nevin is coming off of an outing at the Noblesville Regional where he shot his final two rounds par or better to contribute to the Vols’ second-place finish.

Brayden Garrison

Taking part in Tennessee’s lineup for the fourth straight tournament, Garrison has two top-25 finishes and 12 counting rounds this season.

COURSE INFORMATION

Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) – Par 70 – 7,289 yards

Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course was chosen to host the NCAA Championships from 2020 to 2022. Though the 2020 event was canceled, the Raptor course will be used to crown the next two national champions in college golf.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Friday, May 28

Stroke Play Round 1

Vols’ Tee Time: 4:20 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 29

Stroke Play Round 2

Vols’ Tee Time: 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 30

Stroke Play Round 3

Vols’ Tee Time: TBD

Monday, May 31

Stroke Play Round 4

(Top 15 teams following three rounds play round four)

Tuesday, June 1

Match play quarterfinal and semifinal rounds

(Top eight teams following round four of stroke play advance)

Wednesday, June 2

Match play finals

