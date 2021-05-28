Vol tennis duo to play for third national championship in program history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s tennis doubles team of Adam Walton and Pat Harper will play for the program’s third NCAA national championship Friday afternoon.

The pair won a tough match Thursday over Baylor to make the finals.

Only two doubles teams in Tennessee men’s tennis history have won the national championship - most recently in 2014.

The duo of Walton and Harper hail from The Land Down Under and represent the last remaining chances for a national championship from the Tennessee men’s tennis team that made the Final Four this season.

Adam Walton was given All-SEC First-Team Honors for the 2021 season. At one point this season, he was ranked as high as #9 in singles rankings in the country.

As doubles partners, Harper and Walton were ranked as high as #3 in the country this season.

The Vols have had at least one Aussie on the team every year since 1988.

Today, the two face Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean from Auburn University for the chance to hoist a National Championship Trophy.

First serve is slated for 2:00 P.M.

