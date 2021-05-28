Advertisement

Vol tennis duo to play for third national championship in program history

The Tennessee men’s tennis doubles team of Adam Walton and Pat Harper will play for the program’s third NCAA national championship Friday afternoon.
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s tennis doubles team of Adam Walton and Pat Harper will play for the program’s third NCAA national championship Friday afternoon.

The pair won a tough match Thursday over Baylor to make the finals.

Only two doubles teams in Tennessee men’s tennis history have won the national championship - most recently in 2014.

The duo of Walton and Harper hail from The Land Down Under and represent the last remaining chances for a national championship from the Tennessee men’s tennis team that made the Final Four this season.

Adam Walton was given All-SEC First-Team Honors for the 2021 season. At one point this season, he was ranked as high as #9 in singles rankings in the country.

As doubles partners, Harper and Walton were ranked as high as #3 in the country this season.

The Vols have had at least one Aussie on the team every year since 1988.

Today, the two face Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean from Auburn University for the chance to hoist a National Championship Trophy.

First serve is slated for 2:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

Vol tennis
Vols Aussie duo claims programs third individual doubles crown
Blade Tidwell
No. 4 Vols roll over Tide to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals
Tennessee men's golf
UT men’s golf team set for first NCAA Championship appearance since 2013
Clunis and Maines
Duo of Lady Vol throwers qualify for NCAAs
Lady Vol basketball
Two Lady Vol signees earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors