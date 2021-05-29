Change Center reopening Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared their plans to help support the Change Center with a proposed $150,000 dollars each from Knox county and the city, while the center develops a post-COVID sustainability plan.

“I’m so glad that we’re able to help reopen the change center. It’s an important place for children particularly for kids right here in the heart of Knoxville. We’ve had some hard times and lost some kids to violence, and we need to have safe places for them to go,” said Mayor Kincannon.

Opening pre-pandemic, the Change Center has been known to help change the community.

Executive Director Dr. Nicole Chandler says having the center available to youth reduced crime.

“Within that first year we saw having this space available during non-school hours had a significant impact on reducing crime rates particularly in the 37915 zip code,” said Chandler.

Chandler said the money from the city and the county will help with operations so that they can continue to do the things they do and keep prices affordable for the community.

The Change Center will be open all weekend long starting Friday night with a free skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

