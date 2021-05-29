Advertisement

Change Center reopening Memorial Day weekend

Mayor Kincannon and Mayor Jacobs announcing their support of the change center
By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared their plans to help support the Change Center with a proposed $150,000 dollars each from Knox county and the city, while the center develops a post-COVID sustainability plan.

“I’m so glad that we’re able to help reopen the change center. It’s an important place for children particularly for kids right here in the heart of Knoxville. We’ve had some hard times and lost some kids to violence, and we need to have safe places for them to go,” said Mayor Kincannon.

Opening pre-pandemic, the Change Center has been known to help change the community.

Executive Director Dr. Nicole Chandler says having the center available to youth reduced crime.

“Within that first year we saw having this space available during non-school hours had a significant impact on reducing crime rates particularly in the 37915 zip code,” said Chandler.

Chandler said the money from the city and the county will help with operations so that they can continue to do the things they do and keep prices affordable for the community.

The Change Center will be open all weekend long starting Friday night with a free skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
Tennessee native taking over Rush Limbaugh’s radio show
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Downpours and storms move through this afternoon.
Heather tracks downpours and storms on this First Alert day
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

Storms with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall rush through Friday afternoon and evening.
Chilly weekend behind the First Alert
Pigeon Forge is set to open the Community Center outdoor pool over the Memorial Day weekend.
Community pool set to open Memorial Day weekend in Pigeon Forge
Vol tennis
Vols Aussie duo claims programs third individual doubles crown
Teen arrested in connection to Clinton shooting
Elderly Knoxville woman scammed
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam