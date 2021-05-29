Advertisement

Cooler with clouds for Saturday

Sunshine returns Sunday and a tad bit warmer
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies all day today.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon. Yes it’s going to be quite cool for the first half of the Memorial Day weekend.

High’s on Saturday will be near 65 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with patches of fog and temperatures near 51 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will see more sunshine on Sunday, with cloud breaks and still below average temperatures. Sunday morning is cooler at 50 degrees, and warms to around 70 degrees.

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning around 50 degrees but a mostly sunny afternoon around 80 degrees.

Temperatures hug low 80s next week, as scattered rain and storms move through at times the second half of the week. We actually need this rain, as Knoxville is now at a 3+ inch rainfall deficit for the year, and the Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee area is “abnormally dry”, or just one step away from being officially in a drought.

More sunshine returns on Monday.
More sunshine returns on Monday.(WVLT)
