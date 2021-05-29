East Tennessee teams, athletes bring home state titles
After a year’s long hiatus, high school student-athletes descended on Rutherford County this week in hopes of bringing home some new hardware. Here’s how East Tennessee teams fared:
BASEBALL - Class AA state championship
Gibbs 14 - Pigeon Forge 8
SOFTBALL - Class AAA state championship
Farragut 4 - Coffee County 2
SOCCER - Class AAA state championship
Houston 2 - Bearden 1
SOCCER - Class AA state championship
Sevier County 1 - Page 0
SOCCER - Class A state championship
Austin-East 5 - Gatlinburg-Pittman 4
