East Tennessee teams, athletes bring home state titles

After a year’s long hiatus, high school student-athletes descended on Rutherford County this week in hopes of bringing home some new hardware. Here’s how East Tennessee teams fared:
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BASEBALL - Class AA state championship

Gibbs 14 - Pigeon Forge 8

SOFTBALL - Class AAA state championship

Farragut 4 - Coffee County 2

SOCCER - Class AAA state championship

Houston 2 - Bearden 1

SOCCER - Class AA state championship

Sevier County 1 - Page 0

SOCCER - Class A state championship

Austin-East 5 - Gatlinburg-Pittman 4

