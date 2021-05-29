Advertisement

East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp

The wasp is known for consuming and feeding its young with cicadas.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might spot a different kind of insect when you’re out cicada spotting this summer. East Tennessee is likely to see the “killer cicada” wasp this summer along with the massive influx of cicadas themselves.

The wasp gets its name because it consumes cicadas. The female wasp stings the cicada, paralyzing it with venom and then carries it below ground into a tunnel.

Once there, the wasp will lay its eggs inside the cicada and, when they hatch, the wasps babies will consume the cicada as food.

University of Tennessee professor Jerome Gates says while that sounds scary, the wasp generally will not sting humans.

“They will not sting you, they’re not aggressive. So as long as you don’t bother them they’re not going to bother you very much,” Gates says. “Anything will sting you if you put it in your hands and start shaking though I don’t encourage that but generally they are not aggressive.”

The wasp does not generally consume the special Brood X cicadas, however. Instead, it eats the green Dogday cicadas that East Tennessee sees every year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift cards Grand Forks woman purchased in major scam.
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

After a cool weekend, temperatures return to near normal by the start of the week.
Warmer By Memorial Day
Powell community comes through in support of young brain cancer patient
Powell teen who captured the heart of East Tennesseans loses battle with brain cancer
Many placing flags at the headstones of Veterans at John Sevier Veterans Cemetery.
Volunteers place flags on fallen veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day
Taylor Ramsey, 26, of Hiram, Georgia
Georgia man arrested in East Tennessee after allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured