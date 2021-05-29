Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 77-year-old woman was scammed out of $40,000 when a notice flashed on her computer screen announcing that there was a problem with her bank account.

There was a phone number on the notice which she immediately called to check her account.

Sue was told to withdraw money due to fraudulent activity and didn’t want to lose the money since it was her late husband’s life insurance.

The scammers told her to buy Target, Best Buy, and Nike gift cards which she did at her local Kroger and Publix. Employees were checking on her to make sure she was okay.

“They just told me I needed to make sure I wasn’t being scammed,” said Sue. “Thought never crossed my mind.”

The victim asked us to refer to her as ‘Sue’ because she was embarrassed and didn’t want to be judged.

She wanted to share her story in hopes that it would prevent someone else from falling for the same scam.

“Just be careful,” said Sue. “That’s all I can say. "

Sue now has only $300 in her bank account and is hoping the bank can help her get her money back by canceling the gift cards.

Her bank is working with the Knoxville Police Department to try and find the guilty party.

