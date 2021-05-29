KCSO asking for public’s assistance in locating missing Knox County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Knox County man.

According to KCSO, Raymond Fox of Mascot was last seen on May 28 at his home. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, denim jeans, navy blue shoes and a dark ball hat. Fox also has a scar on his neck.

If you have seen Fox or know where he might be, KCSO asks that you call 865-215-2243 and ask for a Major Crimes Detective.

