KCSO asking for public’s assistance in locating missing Knox County man

He was last seen wearing a Gray t-shirt, denim jeans, navy blue shoes and a dark ball hat.
Raymond Fox, was last seen on 5/28/2021 at his home in Mascot.
Raymond Fox, was last seen on 5/28/2021 at his home in Mascot.
By Arial Starks
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Knox County man.

According to KCSO, Raymond Fox of Mascot was last seen on May 28 at his home. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, denim jeans, navy blue shoes and a dark ball hat. Fox also has a scar on his neck.

If you have seen Fox or know where he might be, KCSO asks that you call 865-215-2243 and ask for a Major Crimes Detective.

