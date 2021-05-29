Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire responds to South Knox Co. house fire, one injured

One person had to be taken to the hospital following a house fire, Rural Metro Fire officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire at approximately 10:27 p.m., officials said in a release. When crews arrived at 1209 Spruce Drive, they found a home with fire coming from the back and right sides of the building, the release said.

Crews managed to bring the fire under control quickly, officials said.

One person had left the home prior to Rural Metro’s arrival and had to be transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.

