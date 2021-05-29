Rural Metro responds to mobile home fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a mobile home fire around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officials said. According to their release, crews found a single wide mobile home with smoke coming from the front door at 3101 Rifle Range Road.

The home’s occupant was standing outside with her dog when crews arrived, officials said. Crews managed to put out a small fire in the kitchen and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.

