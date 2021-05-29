Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Sevier County early Saturday morning, county officials said. The fire was located on the 500 block of King Branch Road, according to officials.

Two people were taken to UT Medical Center for injuries related to the fire, and one was subsequently transferred to the Vanderbilt Burn Center, officials said.

The bodies of two more victims were found inside the structure, and identification for those victims is pending, city officials said.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.

