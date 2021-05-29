Teen arrested in connection to Clinton shooting

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a May 24 Clinton shooting, the Clinton Police Department announced.

According to CPD, A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on May 28 and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, and reckless endangerment.

Another suspect, Michael West, 38, of Knoxville was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, officials said.

The victim has been released from the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting that took place Monday in the parking lot of Git’N Go Market on Clinch Avenue.

