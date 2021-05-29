Advertisement

Warmer By Memorial Day

Even though sunshine returns on Sunday, temperatures will not return to average until the start of the week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday’s clouds brought of bit of a chill to the area, but temperatures will gradually recover through Memorial Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

With drier air and light winds, morning lows will dip down to around 50 degrees in the valley. Some spots along the plateau may start off in the mid 40s! I hope you know where you hung your jacket!

Clouds will slowly part Sunday afternoon, allowing temperatures to recover a bit, but they remain just below average. Most will hover around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We'll see more sunshine and temperatures closer to average on Memorial Day.(WVLT)

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning around 50 degrees but a mostly sunny afternoon around 80 degrees.

Temperatures hug low 80s next week, as scattered rain and storms move through at times the second half of the week. We actually need this rain, as Knoxville is now at a 3+ inch rainfall deficit for the year, and the Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee area is “abnormally dry”, or just one step away from being officially in a drought.

Isolated storms will still be the story heading into the following weekend as highs start to warm into the mid 80s.

Temperatures rebound by Memorial Day.(WVLT)

