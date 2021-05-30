All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All lanes of I-40 East at the 415 mile marker are closed in Jefferson County following a crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says to expect delays.

There is no expected reopening time.

Update: All lanes at mile marker 415 to reopen at 3:30 pm on Sunday.

