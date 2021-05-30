Advertisement

All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County

Crash causes delays on I-40 East.
Car crash closes I-40
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All lanes of I-40 East at the 415 mile marker are closed in Jefferson County following a crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says to expect delays.

There is no expected reopening time.

Update: All lanes at mile marker 415 to reopen at 3:30 pm on Sunday.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY All lanes of I-40 East at the 415 mile marker are closed due to a traffic crash expect delays

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Sunday, May 30, 2021

We will continue to update this story.

