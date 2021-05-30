All lanes of I-40 East are closed in Jefferson County
Crash causes delays on I-40 East.
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All lanes of I-40 East at the 415 mile marker are closed in Jefferson County following a crash.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says to expect delays.
There is no expected reopening time.
Update: All lanes at mile marker 415 to reopen at 3:30 pm on Sunday.
We will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.