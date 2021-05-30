Advertisement

Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World’s Fair Park

Many came out to the World’s Fair Park to catch an island vibe at the Caribbean Jerk Fest.
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World's Fair Park
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World's Fair Park(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -World’s Fair Park was filled with people to celebrate the Caribbean culture at Knoxville’s Caribbean Jerk Festival.

The festival featured Caribbean music, food and style, with vendors and performances from all over.

Ramona Aranmolate-Smith, the owner of Mona Plus Size and More was glad to be able to sell her Caribbean style clothes at the event.

“It expresses the Caribbean dress ware and I think this will be different for Knoxville. It’s something different culturally,” said Smith.

The festival is also a good time for Danielle McClean, who was out celebrating her Trinidad and Tobago roots.

“I am from the Caribbean and its’ always nice to be able to participate in something that represents our region,” said McClean. “It’s wonderful, just as there are festivals representing different cultures, the Asian Festival, the Russian Fest, all different things this is great.”

Only in town for one day, the Knoxville Caribbean Jerk Festival wraps up Sunday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Gift cards Grand Forks woman purchased in major scam.
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured

Latest News

Temperatures return to average Monday afternoon.
Warmer Monday, wetter late week
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between...
Knoxville to host first NCAA baseball regional since 2005
Drew Gilbert
Vols fall to top-ranked Arkansas in SEC Tournament final
Lockerroom