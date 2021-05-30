Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -World’s Fair Park was filled with people to celebrate the Caribbean culture at Knoxville’s Caribbean Jerk Festival.

The festival featured Caribbean music, food and style, with vendors and performances from all over.

Ramona Aranmolate-Smith, the owner of Mona Plus Size and More was glad to be able to sell her Caribbean style clothes at the event.

“It expresses the Caribbean dress ware and I think this will be different for Knoxville. It’s something different culturally,” said Smith.

The festival is also a good time for Danielle McClean, who was out celebrating her Trinidad and Tobago roots.

“I am from the Caribbean and its’ always nice to be able to participate in something that represents our region,” said McClean. “It’s wonderful, just as there are festivals representing different cultures, the Asian Festival, the Russian Fest, all different things this is great.”

Only in town for one day, the Knoxville Caribbean Jerk Festival wraps up Sunday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.