Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and 6 others presumed dead in Middle Tennessee plane crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - All seven passengers are presumed dead after a small airplane crashed in the water of Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, Tennessee on Saturday, News Channel 5 reports. Among those flying were Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and her husband, according to News Channel 5.

Authorities released the full list of passengers to News Channel 5 with family permission.

William J. Lara, Gwen Shamblin Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah were on board the plane as it crashed, News Channel 5 reports.

Lara began the Remnant Fellowship, a faith-based self-improvement organization, over 30 years ago.

Text messages sent out by Lara’s daughter, Elizabeth Hannah, to Remnant families asked for prayers and said the plane “had to go down for a controlled, quick landing,” News Channel 5 reports.

The texts said the Laras were on the plane along with several Remnant leaders.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash along with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, News Channel 5 reports.

The TWRA recommended people avoid the area of Percy Priest around Lamar Hill Access Area and Fate Sanders Recreation Area as they continue their recovery effort.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.