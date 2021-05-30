Advertisement

Georgia man arrested in East Tennessee after allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend

Taylor Ramsey, 26, of Hiram, Georgia was arrested after he allegedly "attempted to choke his girlfriend multiple times causing bruising and abrasions while parked on the lot."
Taylor Ramsey, 26, of Hiram, Georgia
(Washington County Detention Center)
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Johnson City after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, WJHL reported.

According to a police report obtained by WJHL, police were called to the parking lot of the Walgreens pharmacy on South Roan Street around 10 a.m. in response to a domestic disturbance.

Taylor Ramsey, 26, of Hiram, Georgia was arrested after he allegedly “attempted to choke his girlfriend multiple times causing bruising and abrasions while parked on the lot.”

Ramsey was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

