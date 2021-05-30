Advertisement

Knoxville Police Department officer escorts geese across Chapman Highway

“All in a day’s work,” the department said.
KPD officer escorts geese across Chapman Highway
KPD officer escorts geese across Chapman Highway(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lieutenant Gwathney with the Knoxville Police Department was spotted escorting a family of geese across Chapman Highway Sunday morning.

The department posted a picture of the event on Facebook, saying “All in a day’s work for Lt. Gwathney, who helped escort some feathered friends across Chapman Highway this morning!”

All in a day’s work for Lt. Gwathney, who helped escort some feathered friends across Chapman Highway this morning!

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Gift cards Grand Forks woman purchased in major scam.
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured

Latest News

Temperatures return to average Monday afternoon.
Warmer Monday, wetter late week
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between...
Knoxville to host first NCAA baseball regional since 2005
Drew Gilbert
Vols fall to top-ranked Arkansas in SEC Tournament final
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World's Fair Park
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World’s Fair Park
Lockerroom