Man with Alzheimer’s missing out of Jefferson Co.
Joe Hall, 73, has Alzheimer’s and is missing out of the Chestnut Hill area.
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.
Joe Hall, 73, was reported missing Sunday morning from a home on Upper Rhine Hart Road, in the Chestnut Hill area.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan shorts.
Anyone with information are asked to call 911 immediately.
