Man with Alzheimer’s missing out of Jefferson Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Joe Hall, 73, was reported missing Sunday morning from a home on Upper Rhine Hart Road, in the Chestnut Hill area.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information are asked to call 911 immediately.

