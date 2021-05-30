Advertisement

Man with Alzheimer’s missing out of Jefferson Co.

Joe Hall, 73, has Alzheimer’s and is missing out of the Chestnut Hill area.
Joe Hall, 73, has Alzheimer’s and is missing out of the Chestnut Hill area.(JCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Joe Hall, 73, was reported missing Sunday morning from a home on Upper Rhine Hart Road, in the Chestnut Hill area.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, he was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information are asked to call 911 immediately.

