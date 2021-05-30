Advertisement

Ober Gatlinburg to hold Area County Days

Ober Gatlinburg Tram
Ober Gatlinburg Tram(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Gatlinburg’s Area County Days will be from June 7 - June 11, spokespersons announced. Residents or employees from Sevier, Cocke and Jefferson Counties will be able to exchange a $5 donation to the Mountain Hope Good Shepard Clinic for a ride on the Aerial Tramway and a Premium Activity Wristband.

County residents and employees may also bring one guest or their spouse and children for the event, the announcement said.

Those interested must be over 16 and present a valid county ID or a recent paycheck stub.

All proceeds will benefit the Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic, the announcement said.

Lockerroom