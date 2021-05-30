Powell teen who captured the heart of East Tennesseans loses battle with brain cancer

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell teen who captured the heart of hundreds across East Tennessee lost his battle with brain cancer.

Gunner Smith, 13, who had been battling brain cancer for three years died Friday, according to a post in the Facebook group “All Heart Gunner”.

“He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad, and sisters,” the post reads.

Gunner went to be with our Lord at 3:27pm today. He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad,... Posted by All Heart Gunner on Friday, May 28, 2021

Gunner played on the Powell Middle School basketball team after moving to East Tennessee from Texas with his family five years ago. His family said Gunner’s classmates and the community instantly rallied around him and supported the family.

The “All Heart” campaign, started by family friend Brandon, his wife Brittany and Gunner’s coach Jamie Meadows, was one of the things that helped Gunner fight and kept him in good spirits.

