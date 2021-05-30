Advertisement

Powell teen who captured the heart of East Tennesseans loses battle with brain cancer

“He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad, and sisters,” the post reads.
Powell community comes through in support of young brain cancer patient
Powell community comes through in support of young brain cancer patient(Rick Russo)
By Arial Starks
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell teen who captured the heart of hundreds across East Tennessee lost his battle with brain cancer.

Gunner Smith, 13, who had been battling brain cancer for three years died Friday, according to a post in the Facebook group “All Heart Gunner”.

“He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad, and sisters,” the post reads.

Gunner went to be with our Lord at 3:27pm today. He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad,...

Posted by All Heart Gunner on Friday, May 28, 2021

Gunner played on the Powell Middle School basketball team after moving to East Tennessee from Texas with his family five years ago. His family said Gunner’s classmates and the community instantly rallied around him and supported the family.

The “All Heart” campaign, started by family friend Brandon, his wife Brittany and Gunner’s coach Jamie Meadows, was one of the things that helped Gunner fight and kept him in good spirits.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
Gift cards Grand Forks woman purchased in major scam.
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured
Misty Sterner-Streivel, 44
Knoxville woman arrested after allegedly pepper spraying juveniles

Latest News

After a cool weekend, temperatures return to near normal by the start of the week.
Warmer By Memorial Day
Many placing flags at the headstones of Veterans at John Sevier Veterans Cemetery.
Volunteers place flags on fallen veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day
Taylor Ramsey, 26, of Hiram, Georgia
Georgia man arrested in East Tennessee after allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured