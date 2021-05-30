Advertisement

Rural Metro, Knox Co. Rescue respond to multi-truck accident

Rural Metro and Knox Co. Rescue responded to a multi-truck accident on Watt Rd. Sunday morning.
Multi-truck accident on Watt Rd.
Multi-truck accident on Watt Rd.(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a multi-truck accident early Sunday morning, Rural Metro officials announced via Facebook.

The accident occurred on Watt Road at the Interstate 40 ramp, according to officials.

Early this morning, Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a multi truck accident on Watt Rd at the I-40...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Sunday, May 30, 2021

“We are in the middle of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Please be careful if you’re out traveling on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend,” officials said in the post.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Gift cards Grand Forks woman purchased in major scam.
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured

Latest News

Temperatures return to average Monday afternoon.
Warmer Monday, wetter late week
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between...
Knoxville to host first NCAA baseball regional since 2005
Drew Gilbert
Vols fall to top-ranked Arkansas in SEC Tournament final
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World's Fair Park
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World’s Fair Park
Lockerroom