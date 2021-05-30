Rural Metro, Knox Co. Rescue respond to multi-truck accident
Rural Metro and Knox Co. Rescue responded to a multi-truck accident on Watt Rd. Sunday morning.
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a multi-truck accident early Sunday morning, Rural Metro officials announced via Facebook.
The accident occurred on Watt Road at the Interstate 40 ramp, according to officials.
“We are in the middle of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Please be careful if you’re out traveling on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend,” officials said in the post.
No injuries were reported.
