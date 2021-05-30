Advertisement

Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool

WTVF reported police said the child’s death appears to have been accidental.
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee boy died Friday after a near-drowning incident Tuesday, WVLT’s Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to WTVF, the 12-year-old boy was pulled unconscious from a Nashville apartment community pool Tuesday. Metro Nashville Police told WTVF the victim, Demarious Harris-Evans, was playing with three other children in the pool at Berkley Hills Apartments Tuesday when the children noticed him underwater in the deep end and they pulled him out.

Officials told WTVF none of the children lived in the community and there were no adults present during the incident. The victim was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead Friday.

