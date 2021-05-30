Tennessee to tangle with top-ranked Razorbacks for SEC title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 1995, Tennessee baseball will play in the SEC Tournament championship game. The Vols are set to play top-ranked and top-seeded Arkansas - a perennial powerhouse on the diamond.

Bring on the Hogs. pic.twitter.com/qaMIoYVHlS — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 29, 2021

This marks the first time in the tournament’s current format that the Vols have reached the final. UT won three consecutive tournament titles from 1993-95 when the eastern and western divisions had separate tournaments.

Junior pitcher Camden Sewell had a huge hand in Tennessee advancing to the title game. The Cleveland, Tennessee product made the best start of his Tennessee career Saturday, tying a career high with six innings pitched while setting a new career best with six strikeouts.

Sewell’s performance was part of a recent trend for Tennessee pitchers. After recording just one shutout all year long, the Vols have posted back-to-back shutouts to advance to Sunday’s title game. Tennessee had recorded just two shutout wins during its entire SEC Tournament history prior to this week. Coincidentally enough, the last two shutouts prior to this week occurred in consecutive games during the 1995 tournament.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.