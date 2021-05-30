Advertisement

Tennessee to tangle with top-ranked Razorbacks for SEC title

For the first time since 1995, Tennessee baseball will play in the SEC Tournament championship game.
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 1995, Tennessee baseball will play in the SEC Tournament championship game. The Vols are set to play top-ranked and top-seeded Arkansas - a perennial powerhouse on the diamond.

This marks the first time in the tournament’s current format that the Vols have reached the final. UT won three consecutive tournament titles from 1993-95 when the eastern and western divisions had separate tournaments.

Junior pitcher Camden Sewell had a huge hand in Tennessee advancing to the title game. The Cleveland, Tennessee product made the best start of his Tennessee career Saturday, tying a career high with six innings pitched while setting a new career best with six strikeouts.

Sewell’s performance was part of a recent trend for Tennessee pitchers. After recording just one shutout all year long, the Vols have posted back-to-back shutouts to advance to Sunday’s title game. Tennessee had recorded just two shutout wins during its entire SEC Tournament history prior to this week. Coincidentally enough, the last two shutouts prior to this week occurred in consecutive games during the 1995 tournament.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Gift cards Grand Forks woman purchased in major scam.
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured

Latest News

Temperatures return to average Monday afternoon.
Warmer Monday, wetter late week
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between...
Knoxville to host first NCAA baseball regional since 2005
Drew Gilbert
Vols fall to top-ranked Arkansas in SEC Tournament final
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World's Fair Park
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World’s Fair Park
Lockerroom