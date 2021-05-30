Advertisement

UT Arboretum to host “Bad Bird Dads and Good Bird Fathers” virtual program

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will host its first Thursday Nature Supper Club on June 3, spokespersons announced Sunday. The event will feature naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales as participants enjoy “stay-at-home supper,” the announcement said.

Bales will entertain and teach participants about fatherhood in birds in celebration of Father’s Day, the announcement said. The event will be free to the public.

Those interested must register beforehand at utarboretumsociety.org. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu.

The virtual event will take place over Zoom and will be recorded, spokespersons said.

