Volunteers place flags on fallen veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday morning community members gathered at John Sevier Veterans Cemetery for the Annual Flag Placement for Memorial Day.

Among those bringing out their hammers and screwdrivers were Scott Owens and his daughter Sa’Taya.

They took the time out to stop by the grave of Freddie James Owens.

Back in 2018 Freddie Owens lost his battle with cancer, related to agent orange exposure.

To honor his father and others who served our country, Scott says it was important for daughter to place flags.

“It’s important to sit and come out and be able to pay your respects to people who have defended our country,” said Scott.

Volunteers also placed flags at the Lyons View Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning. The flags will be removed from each headstone on June 1st.

