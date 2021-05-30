Warmer Monday, wetter late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The tail end of the holiday weekend brings gorgeous weather, but the window closes later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning around 50 degrees but a mostly sunny afternoon around 80 degrees.

We'll see more sunshine and temperatures closer to average on Memorial Day. (WVLT)

The short week at work starts off warm and dry. Temperatures will finally creep back up into the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, which is actually the seasonal average. Only a very stray shower will be possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

By late Wednesday, our next opportunity for rain and storms returns to our area. We actually need this rain, as Knoxville is now at a 3+ inch rainfall deficit for the year, and the Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee area is “abnormally dry”, or just one step away from being officially in a drought. Thursday’s storms will knock highs back into the upper 70s.

Isolated storms will still be the story heading into the following weekend as highs start to warm into the mid 80s.

Warmer, wetter conditions return later in the week. (WVLT)

