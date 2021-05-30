Advertisement

Warmer Monday, wetter late week

It’ll be a great day to get out on the lake Monday, but rain chances build again by Thursday.
By Austin Bowling
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The tail end of the holiday weekend brings gorgeous weather, but the window closes later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The morning Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little cooler this year, with the morning around 50 degrees but a mostly sunny afternoon around 80 degrees.

We'll see more sunshine and temperatures closer to average on Memorial Day.
We'll see more sunshine and temperatures closer to average on Memorial Day.(WVLT)

The short week at work starts off warm and dry. Temperatures will finally creep back up into the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, which is actually the seasonal average. Only a very stray shower will be possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

By late Wednesday, our next opportunity for rain and storms returns to our area. We actually need this rain, as Knoxville is now at a 3+ inch rainfall deficit for the year, and the Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee area is “abnormally dry”, or just one step away from being officially in a drought. Thursday’s storms will knock highs back into the upper 70s.

Isolated storms will still be the story heading into the following weekend as highs start to warm into the mid 80s.

Android Users
iPhone Users
Warmer, wetter conditions return later in the week.
Warmer, wetter conditions return later in the week.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cicada killer wasps emerge
East Tennessee to see “killer cicada” wasp
Tennessee boy dies days after almost drowning in pool
Gift cards Grand Forks woman purchased in major scam.
Elderly Knoxville woman warns others after falling victim to $40,000 computer scam
A flight reportedly carrying migrant children arrived at a Knoxville airport Thursday night.
Flight reportedly carrying migrant children lands in Knoxville
Police lights
Sevier Co. house fire leaves two dead, two more injured

Latest News

KNOXVILLE, TN - April 17, 2021 - Wide angle of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the game between...
Knoxville to host first NCAA baseball regional since 2005
Drew Gilbert
Vols fall to top-ranked Arkansas in SEC Tournament final
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World's Fair Park
Caribbean Jerk Fest takes over World’s Fair Park
Lockerroom