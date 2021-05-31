Anderson County leaders honor fallen heroes

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memorial Day is the time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Leaders in Anderson County hosted the 13th annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

“Today we remember their lives and their courage in stepping forward,” said Terry Frank, Anderson County Mayor.

She along with State Representative John Ragan, Anderson County Director of Veteran Services, Leon Jaquet, and Keynote Speaker, Retired U.S. Army Major Jason Deel placed a wreath at a veterans’ memorial in front of the Anderson County courthouse.

“That is what Memorial Day is all about, it’s the ones that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Glenn Morris.

Morris’ late son, Daniel, died during his second tour in Iraq in 2006 when a roadside bomb struck his vehicle.

Anderson County is honoring those brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our USA in its 13th annual Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony. @wvlt #thankyouforyourservice #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/iK7Zh35wma — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) May 31, 2021

Each year Morris attends along with Claude Martin, 91, who fought in World War II and the Korean War.

“God called on me to do what he wanted done. And I said ‘God I can’t do that. I don’t have the education to do that.’ The voice that I got was ‘Oh yes you do. I’ll do the brain work and you do the footwork,’” said Martin.

