Crews to implement closures on Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

Crews will be implementing closures for roadside work.
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along...
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Fore for north and southbound traffic.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountain National Park maintenance crews will implement single-lane closures on the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, park officials announced on Monday.

The closures will be implemented from Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 10 to allow roadside work, officials said. The work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning and culvert cleaning.

The closures will begin at 7 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. during the week of June 1 along the northbound side. The work will transition to the southbound side during the week of June 7, also from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m., the announcement said.

Motorists are asked to expect traffic and delays while work is done. More information can be found on the park website.

